A stunning barn conversion in Buckinghamshire boasts a spacious layout with high ceilings and windows. The family home could be yours as it is on the market for £3 million. Nestled on the edge of the lively town of Marlow, the property provides a peaceful location and has a one acre plot. The enormous windows give impressive panoramic views and allow natural sunlight to flood the house.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO