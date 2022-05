It was an international week for winners on five of the world’s professional golf tours. Tournaments were held in eastern Spain, western Mexico, California, Texas, and Alabama. Although the venues were mildly international, it was the collective of winners that reminded us of the global nature of high-level, tournament golf in 2022. Golfers from diverse spots across the globe showed their mettle and emerged from the cauldron with the spoils of competition. Let’s have a glance at this quintet of gladiators and the tournaments they dominated, in this week’s Tour Rundown.

