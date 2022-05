History was made on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Georgia defense was the star of the show. Beginning with Travon Walker being selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, five Bulldogs defenders were taken in the first round — a new record. Florida State and Miami held the previous record with four in 2006 and 2004, respectively.

