ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Mikey O
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over...

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Harbor Freight Tools Re-Opened In Lake Charles, LA.

It's been a long time coming, but Harbor Freight Tools is finally back in business. Like nearly every business and resident in SWLA, the national tool chain's local store was hit hard in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Their original building, formally located on Prien Lake Rd. was heavily damaged and forced them to temporarily close the doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Crawfish Fun#Crawfish App#Kplc#Crawfish Price Checker#Beauxdines
WLBT

Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Laine Hardy, who was scheduled to perform at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Friday, is no longer on the billing. Hardy turned himself in to LSU Police Department in Baton Rouge on Friday. Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce said refunds will be available at the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Fireball 10 times brighter than full moon seen over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, NASA says

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles (87 kilometers) above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi, officials said.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy