ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

What I would do day 3

By zkmasrhall24
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

From goat to jackass in 24 hours. Welcome to NY Mr. Schoen, the big blue faithful are a passionate albeit sensitive bunch. Pass on players they have been eyeing and you'll be the next Getty in no time flat. Personally I gave up on the team actually selecting who I want....

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

2022 NFL Draft: Giants undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is still going on, but the New York Giants’ draft is over. Well, their day is over if they don’t trade back in, that is. Right now the Giants’ scouts, coaches, and executives are reaching out to prospects around the country in advance of the undrafted free agent frenzy. There is always a flurry of activity after the draft as teams scramble to try and recruit prospects they like but weren’t able to draft.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Josh Ezeudu is the Key to the Giants Draft

Assuming Neal and Thibodeaux are as advertised, Ezeudu is the key to this draft. If he delivers, the line is fixed. Feliciano was brought in to play Center because he knows Daboll’s offense and can make the line calls. Very smart by Schoen. The Giants were never drafting a center unless something crazy happened like Linderbaum falling into their laps.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Wan'dale Robinson outlier...???

Maybe its me but I saw a guy that I wonder if he will be able to get past a jam on the line of scrimmage, a guy caught from behind multiple times so although he has some quickness I question his speed and will the quickness that he flashed be much of a problem for NFL caliber players? I don't know. I'm skeptical.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects DT D.J. Davidson at No. 147

With their second pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 147th overall, the New York Giants on Saturday selected Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson. Davidson is a 6-foot-3¾, 327-pound interior defensive lineman who could provide depth for the Giants at nose tackle. He is already 24, older for a rookie.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants draft vs my real time mock for the record.

I haven’t had time to follow the fans and analysts reactions to the Giants draft grades too closely but it seems to have been a roller coaster. I hate draft day because most of the bad GMs draft to get an A on draft day so the pick the combine star, fan favorite or dreaded consensus BPA, the biggest cover your ass move. What matters is the impact on the team in the coming in coming season and will they show enough to warrant a second contract before their rookie deal expires. Giving a GM/team an A because you picked a guy at 67 the consensus had at 50 is ridiculous. Boards are historically inefficient in ranking players. You have to identify and pick good players because they work in all schemes. No damn excuses.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Evan Neal film study: A lot to be excited about, and one concern

The New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with their second first-round pick at No. 7. There was no secret that the Giants were in the tackle market after the decade-long rotating door on the right side of the Giants offense. Neal was the only tackle of the big three - Ikem Ekownu and Charles Cross - with experience on the right side.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Polian
Big Blue View

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?

I like the optimism, displayed by some posters, but in my heart of hearts I thunk it's misplaced. The Giants we drafted might very well be players that produce for us. They might very well not produce. The trick here is when you do something no one else would have, you BETTER be right. If you're wrong, you could end in OG, CB, and WR hell.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Just remember

The goal of an NFL Draft is not to ensure that every pick you make is somehow "a steal" according to the public boards. The goal is to make a competent NFL team. Subtle, but important difference. Also, just read Wan'dale did 19 reps on 225 at the Kentucky Pro...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants Draft and new coaching staff

After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Osi
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Giants news, 5/3: Joe Schoen, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

Only Aidan Hutchinson gives better Defensive Rookie of the Year odds than Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dan Duggan lists four, but there really aren’t that many. NFL insider compares Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux to former Super Bowl MVP - nj.com. By now, you’re aware of the questions that swirled...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

4 things the Giants still need to do

The process of constructing an NFL roster never really ends. Even with the 2022 NFL Draft and the main part of free agency in the rearview mirror, there is still work for GM Joe Schoen to do. Let’s look at some of it. A James Bradberry decision. The Giants...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy