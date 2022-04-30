ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NFL Draft grades, Day 2: Joe Schoen’s picks for Giants in Rounds 2 and 3 are panned

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants fans, along with NFL draft analysts, were impressed by the work Giants GM Joe Schoen did on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Day 2? Not so much. Day 2 draft grades for Schoen’s work were not nearly as kind. Schoen’s selections of wide...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

These Are the Vikings Draft Picks — All of Them.

The Minnesota Vikings added 10 new players to the 90-man roster this weekend in the 2022 NFL Draft, an event stuffed full of surprises — mainly two trades with divisional foes. New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah predominantly emphasized the defensive side of the ball, which was needed as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants Draft and new coaching staff

After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

The Draft - how the picks will fit onto this team

The first two picks were BPA, and Positional needs, with the rest of the picks being scheme and positional need to be potential starters, but more likely for this first season as depth to build an excellent base for our star players. The head-scratcher was our second-round pick, WanDale Robinson, but it was great to get a player in one of the deepest classes in draft history. Next year, WanDale will be the future slot because Darius Slayton will get paid on the open market compared to his current salary (2.5 mil), probably in the 5-8 mil per year range out of the picture. Then Sterling Shepard was a great receiver, with the key 'when healthy,' playing all games in two of his first three seasons. But, since the last three seasons, he's missed 18 games, almost 40% of games per season. So, taking a guy in the second in a historical positional group in the draft. For example, the Vikings swapped Diggs for Jefferson to save money when a handful of stud receivers were in the draft. Another example from this year is the Titans, who have a youngish defense but an aging line, quarterback, and best running back who is already taking hits on the IL due to his workload. They swapped AJ Brown for Treylon Burks and added Malik Willis, OT, and a hard-hitting running back. These examples show that after the first round, you're going with potential replacements when your non-contending team than plugging needs, and with new coaches, you need to get players to fill the holes in the scheme, not the old one or the consensus.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
Big Blue View

Are you pondering what I'm pondering?

I like the optimism, displayed by some posters, but in my heart of hearts I thunk it's misplaced. The Giants we drafted might very well be players that produce for us. They might very well not produce. The trick here is when you do something no one else would have, you BETTER be right. If you're wrong, you could end in OG, CB, and WR hell.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Justyn Ross = Victor Cruz?

If you haven’t already check out Justyn Ross a former Clemson star who went undrafted and is still available. He’s got the size and skill to be the workhorse the Giants need to move on from Kenny Golladay. The Giants have the medical resources to evaluate and get this kid right if possible. Best drs in the world here.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Just remember

The goal of an NFL Draft is not to ensure that every pick you make is somehow "a steal" according to the public boards. The goal is to make a competent NFL team. Subtle, but important difference. Also, just read Wan'dale did 19 reps on 225 at the Kentucky Pro...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Pick#Panned#American Football#New York Giants#Wr#Espn
saturdaytradition.com

UDFA tracker: A list of the B1G players who have been signed as undrafted free agents following 2022 NFL Draft

It’s a mad scramble when the NFL Draft comes to an end. Teams are furiously calling some of the top undrafted free agents in hopes of bringing them aboard. The past few days has been no different. Since the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, several former B1G stars were able to land deals as undrafted free agents. It comes after the conference had 48 players selected in this year’s event, including 7 first-round selections.
NFL
Big Blue View

Evan Neal film study: A lot to be excited about, and one concern

The New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with their second first-round pick at No. 7. There was no secret that the Giants were in the tackle market after the decade-long rotating door on the right side of the Giants offense. Neal was the only tackle of the big three - Ikem Ekownu and Charles Cross - with experience on the right side.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Cleveland Browns went into the 2022 NFL Draft with seven draft picks, the team came out of the draft with nine selections. Andrew Berry flipped a second-round pick for additional picks, which paved the way for how Cleveland would attack the draft. It is safe to say Berry and co....
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Blue View

UDFA Breakdown

The Star Ledger has outdone itself and posted some details about our UDFAs. I’m not a big fan of the Ledger but this article seems worth looking at for those of us who no longer visit that site.
SPORTS
Big Blue View

Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects DT D.J. Davidson at No. 147

With their second pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 147th overall, the New York Giants on Saturday selected Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson. Davidson is a 6-foot-3¾, 327-pound interior defensive lineman who could provide depth for the Giants at nose tackle. He is already 24, older for a rookie.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy