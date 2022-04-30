ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Not all dietary fibers are equal to your health

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGfGl_0fP8CSjI00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Stanford School of Medicine found that the health benefits of dietary fiber vary across people and may depend on the specific type of fiber and the dose consumed.

They found that the physiological, microbial, and molecular effects of individual fibers differ substantially.

The research is published in Cell Host & Microbe and was conducted by Michael Snyder et al.

High-fiber diets reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other chronic diseases. They act by lowering cholesterol and promoting a healthier lipid profile for people eating a Westernized diet.

Dietary fibers are carbohydrates that are selectively metabolized by gut microbes but are otherwise indigestible by humans.

Chemically, fibers are diverse in length, branching, solubility, charge, and other properties.

In the study, the team examined the health effects of dietary supplementation with two common and structurally distinct soluble fibers: arabinoxylan (AX), which is common in whole grains, and long-chain inulin (LCI), which is found in onions, chicory root, and Jerusalem artichokes.

The researchers examined blood and stool samples in 18 participants.

The participants consumed 10 grams of fiber per day during the first week, 20 grams per day during the second week, and 30 grams per day during the third week.

The team found fiber- and often dose-dependent microbial and systemic responses.

On average, AX in whole grains was linked to a significant reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL), known as the bad cholesterol, and an increase in bile acids, which may be contributing to the cholesterol reduction.

Yet individual responses varied, and some participants saw little to no change in cholesterol levels.

Meanwhile, LCI in onions was linked to a modest decrease in inflammation markers and an increase in the abundance of Bifidobacterium—a generally beneficial type of gut microbe known to produce healthy short-chain fatty acids.

But at the highest dose, there was an increase in inflammation and levels of a liver enzyme called alanine aminotransferase, suggesting that too much of this fiber may be harmful.

Again, these potentially negative responses were variable across the participants.

Overall, these findings showed that the benefits of fiber are dependent on fiber type, dose, and participant—a landscape of factors resulting from interactions between fiber, the gut microbiome, and the host.

These results have important implications for personalized responses and interventions.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about diet that could boost health in people with diabetes, and this diet can reduce leaky gut in older people.

For more information about nutrition, please see recent studies that vitamin D could cut cancer death risk, and results showing this supplement could keep dementia at bay.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Fiber#Vitamin D#Health Benefits#Cell Host Microbe#Lci
LisaB

Experts said, Abdominal fat can reduce with vegetables and liquids

How to lose abdominal fatCharles Gaudreault/Unsplash. Reducing stubborn belly fat is a challenge by itself. Health experts noticed this problem and published articles addressing specific ways to reduce abdominal fat. The health effects of abdominal fat are extensive, affecting the heart and digestive system while contributing to diseases like diabetes.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Boosting Foods You Should Start Eating To Get In Shape This Month, According To Experts

Regular exercise is definitely important when it comes to getting in shape, but an equally vital and essential step to take is creating a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet for yourself. We reached out to health and fitness experts to learn more about foods that can help give you the energy you need to start getting into shape and promoting a swift and healthy metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend, Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga, and Katelin Maidment, RD, registered dietitian at Eternal Wellness LLC.
FITNESS
marthastewart.com

Good News—Science Says That Eating Chocolate Really Does Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease

There are a handful of ways to reduce your risk of heart disease, including maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly—but what about having a sweet tooth? While it doesn't sound likely, a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cocoa extract supplements may lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
SCIENCE
Taste Of Home

Is Brown Rice Good for People with Diabetes?

Rice is one of the most commonly eaten foods on earth, an essential ingredient in everything from stuffed cabbage rolls to takeout-inspired grain bowls. This grain is often considered off-limits for those of us with diabetes—but as it turns out, removing rice from our diets completely isn’t necessary to balance blood sugar. You simply need to know the right type of rice to choose.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
WISH-TV

Vitamin may play key role in weight loss, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vitamins. We need them to keep our immune system healthy and strong. One vitamin specifically may also play another role, helping people to lose weight. Researchers out of Japan found vitamin E can aid in weight loss because it contains what’s known as antioxidants. Antioxidants are...
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Broccoli, According To Science

Broccoli is a nutrient-rich vegetable that may enhance your health in a variety of ways. It’s loaded with a wide array of vitamins, minerals, fiber and other bioactive compounds. Including the leafy green veggie in your diet every day can help reduce inflammation, improve blood sugar control, boost immunity and improve heart health.
CANCER
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy