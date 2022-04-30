Ib Kamara is the New Art and Image Director at Off-White

When Danai Gurira hit the red carpet at last night’s Met Gala, she certainly embraced the Gilded Glamour dress code in her one-shouldered gown, designed by Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako. The custom design references the voluminous silhouettes of the 18th century. Yet Gurira, who was raised in Zimbabwe, and Abijako, who is Nigerian, also wanted to infuse their African identities into the theme. To do so, Abijako also looked to Festac '77 for inspiration—a historic international arts festival that was hosted in Lagos, Nigeria during the ’70s and brought together thousands of artists, writers, musicians, and activists from the African diaspora. “I referenced the massive silhouettes that performers wore at that festival,” says Abijako. “I wanted to pay homage to them, and the silhouettes translate to the 19th-century.”

