Ib Kamara is the New Art and Image Director at Off-White

By Luke Leitch
 3 days ago
Almost six months to the day since the death of Virgil Abloh, whose many achievements include the creation of Off-White, the label that is central to his legacy began detailing those who will succeed him. In a post on Instagram, Off-White announced Ib Kamara in the role of art and image...

