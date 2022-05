Darren Elkins was relentless from the first second until the last as he secured a unanimous decision win over Tristan Connelly at UFC Vegas 53. Known for always living up to his nickname as “The Damage,” Elkins was dishing out far more punishment than he was absorbing this time around while also mixing in some suffocating grappling exchanges to prevent Connelly from ever dragging himself back into the fight. When it was over, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 as Elkins picks up his third win in his past four fights.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO