Relationship Advice

7 Ways to Book More Weddings

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wedding photographer is always on the lookout for ways to book new clients. There are several methods to go about getting them, some of which do not require you to spend any extra money. This excellent video tutorial features a seasoned wedding photographer...

fstoppers.com

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

Wedding Dance - dress

In my experience the evening part is usually less formal if the food was consumed earlier. It's also in my opinion an insult to have different grades of guest!. In my experience the evening part is usually less formal if the food was consumed earlier. This is what I was...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fstoppers

Learn to Love Your Images

Have you ever felt unsatisfied or disconnected from your photos? It’s important to know we all go through this and these are a few things you can do to help. I’m hesitant to refer to this as photography burnout. Burnout for many is when they feel no passion for their current work or lack enjoyment from the process. That isn’t necessarily the case here but some of the solutions or methods you can practice will be paralleled. I’ve recently found myself still enjoying the process, pushing myself to wake up at 2:30am to take shots of the night sky, and continually getting out into the field regardless of conditions.
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Wedding Photography#Wedding Photographer
Gear Patrol

Where to Buy or Rent Wedding Suits

Nowadays, weddings are generally way less traditional than they used to be — except when they're deeply religious. They're a personal moment, an occasion designed to celebrate union but dictated by individual preferences. As such, there's no real code governing what the groom or groomsmen wear. Sure, a suit or a tuxedo is a start, but the colors, fit and finer details are all up to those in charge.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gillian Sisley

‘Bridezilla’ Forbids Fiancée of Cousin from Attending Wedding

What are the rules when it comes to inviting significant others?. Weddings are a big deal. They're often categorized as the most important day in a person's life, and with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the United States alone, it's easy to understand why such an event is made to be so big.
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

The bride didn't introduce the groom to her parents until the wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently learned that my aunt didn't introduce her fiancé to my grandparents until the day of her wedding shower. According to my mother, my aunt proudly wore her diamond ring throughout her engagement, and her wedding plans weren't a surprise to my grandparents. In fact, my grandparents paid for all the wedding preparations.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES

