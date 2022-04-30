7 Ways to Book More Weddings

Have you ever felt unsatisfied or disconnected from your photos? It’s important to know we all go through this and these are a few things you can do to help. I’m hesitant to refer to this as photography burnout. Burnout for many is when they feel no passion for their current work or lack enjoyment from the process. That isn’t necessarily the case here but some of the solutions or methods you can practice will be paralleled. I’ve recently found myself still enjoying the process, pushing myself to wake up at 2:30am to take shots of the night sky, and continually getting out into the field regardless of conditions.

