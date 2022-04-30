ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kerby Joseph primed to be third safety for Detroit’s defense

By Max Gerber
 3 days ago
The Detroit Lions were able to fill another hole on their roster by selecting Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Detroit secured their top two safeties this offseason by extending Tracy Walker and bringing in the former Baltimore Raven DeShon Elliott. While this may seem like they have the position covered, the Lions’ usage of their safeties in 2021 tells a different story.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn utilized plenty of multiple-safety looks on defense last season. Walker and Dean Marlowe started most games as the respective free and strong safeties, while Will Harris was used just about everywhere he could be.

Harris lined up at strong safety, free safety, nickel, and outside cornerback in the 1,012 snaps he took on defense in 2021. While he is still under contract for the upcoming season, the Lions made it clear they’re still ready to add more capable players at the safety position.

When looking at snap counts, even reserve safeties like C.J. Moore, Brady Breeze, Jalen Elliott, and Bobby Price all played smaller roles in specific defensive subpackages where multiple safeties were needed.

Now how will Joseph fit in to the mix?

Detroit relied heavily on Will Harris to do it all in 2021, but he did so with some mixed results on the field. What Joseph will be able to do is alleviate some of those responsibilities for Harris so the Lions can use specific defensive backs for specific purposes. At the same time, Joseph will be able to learn and develop behind Walker and Elliott so he could have the chance to start next season when Elliott’s contract is up.

