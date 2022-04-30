ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How NFL experts graded the Bears' selection of WR Velus Jones Jr.

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376SNh_0fP85MJo00

After using their first two draft picks on defense, the Chicago Bears finally got quarterback Justin Fields a weapon in Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick.

Wide receiver was Chicago’s biggest weakness ahead of the NFL draft, where Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle were the team’s top wideouts. General manager Ryan Poles opted to take a chance on Jones, who has blazing speed and has the potential to be dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Jones projects as a WR3 behind Mooney and Pringle, where the belief is Jones has an intriguing skillset but is still raw. He’s an unpolished route runner, but he’s one of the best run-after-the-catch wideouts in this draft class.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Jones from various sports outlets, and the analysts think the Bears might’ve reached on Jones, who has electric speed but remains unproven.

NFL.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSLpn_0fP85MJo00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As a receiver-returner with explosive speed, quickness and burst, Jones should make his mark as a WR3/WR4 and return specialist early in his career.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

ESPN: 70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tqcgj_0fP85MJo00
USA Today Sports

The Bears were looking for speed and they found it in Jones, who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash. They also addressed a need on special teams by nabbing arguably the best returner in college football, who averaged 132.5 all purpose-yards per game in 2021. How Jones projects as a wide receiver in the NFL is a bit of an unknown considering his modest offensive production throughout a college career that began in 2016 at USC and culminated in him catching 62 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns at Tennessee. The Bears passed up on a handful of more proven receivers, including Jalen Tolbert, Calvin Austin III and David Bell. Chicago isn’t concerned about Jones being a 25-year-old rookie and is fond of his run-after-the-catch ability. Now they’ll have to figure out how he’ll be utilized as a weapon for quarterback Justin Fields.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN.com

The Athletic: D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTsnE_0fP85MJo00
USA Today Sports

Jones (6 feet, 204) had 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He spent six years in college — four at USC and two more at Tennessee. Prior to last season, Jones had never had more than 280 receiving yards in a season.

Jones has excellent speed (ran 4.31), but this is a head-scratching pick by the Bears. Jones ranked 182nd on Brugler’s big board. For a team with limited resources, why spend a Day 2 pick on a soon-to-be 25-year-old rookie slot receiver with one year of production? Maybe Jones will be great, but I don’t get this pick.

Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic

CBS Sports: B+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494aKO_0fP85MJo00
USA Today Sports

YAC phenom in the Deebo Samuel mold. Kick-return specialty appears when he’s catching the ball on offense. Not a route-running specialist. Crazy timed speed. Doesn’t quite play to that level. Old prospect who’s already 25. If he was younger, he’d have gone much earlier. Special with the ball in his hands.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pro Football Focus: Below Average

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdiVx_0fP85MJo00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Velus Jones Jr. is one of the oldest prospects in the draft, and he didn’t break out until his sixth season in college. Still, he possesses elite speed and showed real playmaking ability for the Vols in 2021. Jones generated 2.67 yards per route and a 131.0 passer rating on passes thrown his way.

Pro Football Focus

Draft Wire: B-

Finally, some help for Justin Fields. The Bears shouldn’t have passed on George Pickens twice, and Jones won’t give this offense the size it needs at wide receiver. That said, he’s an explosive pass-catcher with elite speed who should help Darnell Mooney challenge opposing defenses.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

For The Win: B-

Christian D’Andrea, For The Win

Bleacher Report: C-

Velus Jones Jr.’s speed and explosiveness are undeniable. His 4.31-second 40-yard dash made him the second-fastest wide receiver at this year’s NFL combine.

Finally, the Chicago Bears got some wide receiver help for quarterback Justin Fields. Too bad they did so by investing in an older prospect, one whose primary function coming into the league will likely be as a returner. Sure, his speed is great. But the team missed its opportunity to find a legit target earlier in the process.

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Sporting News: C-

The Bears did recognize their need for more speedy playmaking at wideout to complement Darnell Mooney and give Justin Fields a field-stretcher, but this is a bit of a head-scratcher for a mid Day 3 prospect. Jones burst well after the catch but needs work to be trusted in an expanded capacity.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Yahoo! Sports: C-

Jones turns 25 in a few weeks, which turned off some teams. But he’s a compact, physical receiver who was used as a jack of all trades for the Vols. His shocking 40 time (4.31) shot him up draft boards, but Jones remains unrefined and might need some touches schemed up, a la another former Tennessee star in Cordarrelle Patterson.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports

Bears Wire: C-

Jones projects as a WR3 for the Bears behind Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. He’s a developmental prospect at receiver, but he’s certainly got an intriguing skillset to work with. Jones also figures to contribute on special teams in the return game, where his speed and explosiveness can help with field position.

There’s certainly potential with Jones, who’s the best yards-after-the-catch receiver in this draft class. But it might’ve been a reach on Chicago’s part to select him with the seventh pick in the third round.

Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tennessee, IL
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Yahoo Sports#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#The Chicago Bears#Wideouts#Nfl Com#Espn#4 31 Second
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jets would send Veteran WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy