Chicago, IL

Here's where the Bears will pick on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft is about to wrap things up with a busy Day 3, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up to add three new rookies to their draft class.

Chicago has just six draft picks, including none in the first round for the third time in the last four years. But the Bears did make three selections on Day 2 of the draft, including two in the second round.

The Bears drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the 39th and 48th overall picks, respectively. They also selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. with the 71st overall pick in the third round.

But Chicago isn’t done. They still have three selections slated for Saturday, including two in the fifth round, where they’ve historically found some late-round gems.

Here’s where the Bears will be picking on Day 3 (barring any trades):

  • Round 5, Pick 148
  • Round 5, Pick 150
  • Round 6, Pick 186

Bears general manager Ryan Poles still has plenty of work to do on the final day of the draft, as there are still needs at offensive line, linebacker, defensive line and wide receiver.

The 2022 NFL draft concludes today at 11 a.m. CT.

