Updated look at Bears cornerback depth after Kyler Gordon addition

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep5Ao_0fP84O3300

The Chicago Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, which addressed a huge hole in the secondary.

Gordon provides an immediate upgrade at cornerback for the Bears, where his versatility and lockdown potential make him an exciting addition to the roster. Last season with the Huskies, Gordon totaled 45 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.

With the addition of Gordon, here’s a look at the Bears’ cornerback depth:

Jaylon Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc9wS_0fP84O3300
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Jaylon Johnson is heading into his second season where he’s the clear-cut No. 1 cornerback for the Bears. Johnson is coming off another encouraging year, where he logged his first career interception. While Johnson would like to see an uptick in takeaways, he proved that he can rise to the challenge against some of the best in the league. There aren’t any concerns about Johnson’s ability, but there are questions elsewhere.

Kyler Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6OhY_0fP84O3300
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Kyler Gordon provides a huge upgrade at cornerback, where the expectation is he’ll contribute immediately as a rookie opposite Johnson on the outside. He’s a versatile, athletic cornerback who had plenty of production during his time at Washington. Gordon has the potential to develop into a lockdown corner at the NFL level, and his pairing with Johnson should have fans excited. For what it’s worth, Gordon never allowed a touchdown in 18 collegiate starts. Chicago got a good one in Gordon.

Thomas Graham Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPCpm_0fP84O3300
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Thomas Graham Jr. spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, where it took the entire starting secondary getting COVID-19 for him to finally get an opportunity. And Graham certainly made the most of it. Graham was impressive in his first NFL start, where he had seven tackles and three pass breakups against the Vikings in Week 15, and he immediately showed that he’s a potential star in the making. He’ll have the chance to compete for playing time in the secondary.

Tavon Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFWz3_0fP84O3300
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Tavon Young is an intriguing addition for the Bears. Young is an immediate upgrade at the nickelback position, where you figure he’s the favorite to win the starting job. He’s someone who’s been a valuable asset when he’s been able to stay healthy. Young suffered a torn ACL in 2017, a season-ending neck injury in 2019 and tore his same ACL again in 2020. He’ll have a chance to help get a Bears secondary that struggled back on track.

Kindle Vildor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDbNr_0fP84O3300
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Kindle Vildor started last season as the starting outside cornerback opposite Johnson last season. But he finished the year as a reserve after a year where he was a liability in the secondary. Vildor was targeted weekly by opposing offenses, where he was eventually replaced by Artie Burns in a Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions. While Vildor made some plays down the stretch, he didn’t prove to be a starting cornerback. Heading into 2022, he’ll serve as a depth piece.

Duke Shelley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Np3E_0fP84O3300
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Following the departure of Buster Skrine last offseason, Duke Shelley was primed to step into that role as starting nickelback. Shelley was limited to just nine games due to injury and COVID-19. But when he was on the field, it was a mixed bag. While Shelley had his moments, he didn’t do anything to prove that he’s earned a starting job on defense. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Shelley projects to be a reserve in the slot and a special teams contributor.

Greg Stroman Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PISfH_0fP84O3300
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Stroman Jr. is another depth option at cornerback for the Bears. A former seventh-round pick, Stroman started 15 games as a rookie for Washington in 2018, where he totaled 38 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career, playing in three games between 2019-20 prior to his release ahead of the 2021 season. Now, he’s looking for a fresh start in Chicago.

Lamar Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VheVX_0fP84O3300
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed Lamar Jackson — not that Lamar Jackson — to a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason. Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, spent most of last season on the practice squad. He did show encouraging signs as a rookie in 2020, where he appeared in 13 games with six starts. In Chicago, Jackson figures to compete for a depth role in the secondary, where his special teams experience will serve as his best way to potentially earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Michael Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qKry_0fP84O3300
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago signed Michael Joseph to a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason, which means he’ll be entering his fifth year with the Bears. He’s been a mainstay on their practice squad, where he made his NFL debut in Week 15 against the Vikings. Joseph projects to be a practice squad candidate once again heading into the 2022 season.

BoPete Keyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgDfV_0fP84O3300
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

BoPete Keyes was another cornerback signed to a reserve/future deal this offseason, where he figures to serve as a depth piece and special teams contributor on this roster. Last year, he made his Bears debut in Week 15 against the Vikings, where he appeared on special teams as a reserve. Keyes projects to be a practice squad candidate heading into 2022.

