Former Delton Kellogg Student picked in NFL Draft

Hykeem Williams is racking up the honors, the Rutgers football recruit getting some pretty big recognition for his standout play on the basketball court. The Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale) athlete was just named third-team all-state, capping off an impressive season for the four-star football recruit. The honor also underscores his elite athleticism. Ranked the No. 36 player in the nation, Williams is the fifth-best wide receiver in the nation and the ninth-best player in Florida according to Rivals. As for the basketball side of things, Williams led Stranahan in scoring with 12.2 points per game (355 total points on the season) as well as...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 31 MINUTES AGO