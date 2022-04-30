NWSL Glance

Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO