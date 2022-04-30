NWSL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs,...
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Everyone takes loss differently, but one Colorado Rockies fan took things to a whole other level after the game. A Colorado Rockies fan has gone viral after a video shows him knocking out several women with his fists outside of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will handle second base responsibilities after Jonathan Villar was given Saturday night off. In a matchup against left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Madrigal to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
MILWAUKEE — The Cubs reduced their roster Sunday night by two players, ahead of Monday's deadline for teams to return to the standard 26-man active rosters. After Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Brewers, the Cubs optioned left-hander Locke St. John back to Triple-A Iowa — the day after adding him to the bullpen — and put right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation.
DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (2). Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T_2:40. A_33,963 (45,494).
Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.
As appropriate for a team with few wins, the last vestige of Dancing for Dubs leaves Chicago. Early Monday, the White Sox trimmed April’s 28-player roster down to the May/regular season standard 26 by optioning infielder Danny Mendick and southpaw reliever Anderson Severino to Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago White Sox...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Even a nine-year NHL veteran like Antti Raanta couldn't help but feel anxious before his first playoff start. “Obviously a little butterflies here and there,” Raanta said. The good news for the Carolina Hurricanes was no one could tell, not with how the 32-year-old...
