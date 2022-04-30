ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

NWSL Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Playoffs,...
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Houston 3, Seattle 0

E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5). Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Hosmer, San Diego, .382; M.Machado, San Diego, .375; McNeil, New York, .360; Arenado, St. Louis, .359; Bell, Washington, .351; Grichuk, Colorado, .338; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .333; Freeman, Los Angeles, .309; Chisholm Jr., Miami, .306; Edman, St. Louis, .306. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 21; M.Machado, San Diego, 20; Harper, Philadelphia, 18; Soto, Washington,...
MLB
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
#Angel City#San Diego#Times#North Carolina010012#Kansas City010003#Portland 3
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal batting leadoff for Cubs on Saturday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will handle second base responsibilities after Jonathan Villar was given Saturday night off. In a matchup against left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Madrigal to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Option Locke St. John, Put Ethan Roberts on IL in Roster Cut

MILWAUKEE — The Cubs reduced their roster Sunday night by two players, ahead of Monday's deadline for teams to return to the standard 26-man active rosters. After Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Brewers, the Cubs optioned left-hander Locke St. John back to Triple-A Iowa — the day after adding him to the bullpen — and put right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (2). Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson. T_2:40. A_33,963 (45,494).
KANSAS CITY, KS
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Angels vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 30th (Bet on Runs in Bunches in Chicago)

Angels: +1.5 (-190) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) I'm counting on runs with these two poor pitchers toeing the slab for their respective team. The White Sox will send out Vince Velasquez, who hasn't finished more than 5 innings in a start this season. Against a Los Angeles team that is ripe with batting, leading the league in runs and scoring chances, the team is sure to tag Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 7.41.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Anderson Severino News

As appropriate for a team with few wins, the last vestige of Dancing for Dubs leaves Chicago. Early Monday, the White Sox trimmed April’s 28-player roster down to the May/regular season standard 26 by optioning infielder Danny Mendick and southpaw reliever Anderson Severino to Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4). IPHRERBBSO. New York. Montgomery562205. Loáisiga100011. Castro2-310010. Holmes W,2-011-320001. Green S,1-3100002. Toronto. Stripling452203. Phelps12-300000. Richards11-300001. Cimber100001. García L,0-2121101. Montgomery pitched to 1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Monday's Major League Linescores

000010000—140 Paddack, J.Smith (6), Jax (7), Pagán (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers; Wells, Baker (6), Pérez (6), Bautista (7), Fry (9) and Chirinos, Bemboom. W_Paddack 1-2. L_Baker 1-1. Sv_Duran (1). New York000200001—370 Toronto000200000—291 Montgomery, Loáisiga (6), M.Castro (7), Holmes (7), Green (9) and Trevino; Stripling,...
SPORTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 in playoff series opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Even a nine-year NHL veteran like Antti Raanta couldn't help but feel anxious before his first playoff start. “Obviously a little butterflies here and there,” Raanta said. The good news for the Carolina Hurricanes was no one could tell, not with how the 32-year-old...
BOSTON, MA

