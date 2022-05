Brandon Williams had big plans. He saw a future in 3D printing that could revolutionize manufacturing. Like so many inventors before him, he started tinkering in his garage. His goals were to eliminate waste and bolster small business. He would use 3D printing to help entrepreneurs build prototypes at low cost. In 2019, he hired an intern and rented out a production space outside of Traverse City. It was small, but DreamLab Industries was headed in the right direction.

