Swansea, MA

Troopers Investigating Fatality After Responding to Swansea Crash

mspnews.org
 3 days ago

Shortly before 1 AM today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 east in Swansea. An occupant of the 2008 Honda Accord, an adult...

mspnews.org

