Smerconish viewer stick-figure politics

- Total score (out of 100): 10 - Obstacles to access score (out of 25): 8 - Limits on content score (out of 35): 2 - Violations of user rights score (out of 40): 0 For the seventh consecutive year, China has been deemed the most digitally oppressive country in the world. Censorship, not access, is the country’s ruling Communist Party’s primary means of maintaining control. China possesses and exercises the ability to shut down internet access for entire provinces, as well as for specific people if dissension is suspected. Government and self-censorship is standard practice. The government’s response to communication about COVID-19—between its own citizens as well as with international players—was especially restrictive. More than 2,000 keywords related to the virus were censored on social media platforms at the onset of the pandemic, affecting tens of millions of posts.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO