Lauderdale County, AL

Alabama corrections officer breaks protocol with an inmate, now both are missing

 2 days ago

Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White broke protocol when she escorted inmate Casey White from jail without a second officer to apparently take him to the courthouse in Lauderdale County. Now both the inmate who was arrested on capital murder charges and the officer are missing. Vicki White and Casey White are not related. CNN affiliate WAFF reports.

