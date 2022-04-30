ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former Arizona QB Grant Gunnell re-enters NCAA transfer portal after 1 season at Memphis

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Gunnell was supposed to be the recruit that would justify Arizona hiring Kevin Sumlin. Instead he’s looking for a third college team in four years. The former Wildcats quarterback, who transferred to Memphis shortly after Sumlin was fired...

www.azdesertswarm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Arizona College Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Portal, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State safety commits to Tennessee

Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Andre Turrentine has committed to Tennessee. Turrentine announced his transfer to the Vols on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety signed with the Buckeyes in the 2021 class. Turrentine enrolled at Ohio State in June 2021. He went to Ohio State after playing at the Ensworth...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Sumlin
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Noah Arinze enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma defensive lineman Noah Arinze announced he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. The redshirt sophomore appeared in one game during his Sooners career but failed to record any statistics. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Arinze was redshirted his freshman season. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound defender was a...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers sees WR enter NCAA transfer portal following spring football

A Rutgers wide receiver has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes a few weeks after the Scarlet Knights closed out spring practice. Rivals.com reported that Ahmirr Robinson has entered his name into the portal and will explore options elsewhere. He spent the past two seasons on Greg Schiano’s team, playing in 6 games.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst draws harsh reactions for comments on state of college football

The state of collegiate sports has changed drastically ever since changes have come to the transfer portal, as well as the implementation of NIL deals for athletes. Players are now able to play the next season after transferring, and many are making their transfer decisions based on how much NIL money they can receive on the open market.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Covid#Pac 12#Ua
KFYR-TV

Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Sebastian Gutierrez will be the third Minot State football player to sign with an NFL team in school history. The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded. “It’s a feeling that you can’t beat. It’s a sense of accomplishment, but...
MINOT, ND
Arizona Sports

Here are the Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL Draft selections

The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2022 NFL Draft with eight total draft picks and end up with nine players. Arizona was originally supposed to select once on the first day of the draft — which includes only the first round — but general manager Steve Keim elected to trade the team’s No. 23 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third-rounder (No. 100 overall).
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NCAA
NESN

Raiders Reportedly Sign Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Tua’s Cousin, As UDFA

There have been some NFL legacy signings following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders participated in the trend with a rather large investment for an undrafted free agent. “Another big UDFA guarantee: Raiders defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s deal includes $10,000 signing bonus, $197,000 base guarantee...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy