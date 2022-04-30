ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Smerconish viewer stick-figure politics

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Inspired by Elon Musk's stick-figure tweet, Smerconish...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Spectrum#Smerconish Viewer
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Couple kicked off plane after homophobic slurs, rant about US ‘becoming China’ and praising ‘king’ Elon Musk

A US couple were kicked off a JetBlue flight after an explosive rant in which they called fellow passengers “f****ts”, praised “the king” Elon Musk and claimed America was turning into China.In the video, posted to TikTok and Reddit on Monday, a blonde woman insults flight attendants and fellow passengers before crew decide to have her and her husband removed.At this point she starts ranting about freedom of speech, saying: “This is ridiculous… Do you guys see what is happening in America?“He didn’t like what we said, and now we’re getting kicked off of a plane, and all of...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy