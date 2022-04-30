ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State Senators and Staff Urged to Wear Masks

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts state senators and their staff were urged to wear masks in the Senate Chamber Thursday after two Senate employers and a third individual who had contact with senators and staff tested...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Massachusetts Wastewater Data Shows COVID Levels Appear To Be Trending Down

BOSTON (CBS) — There was concern about a possible COVID spike in Massachusetts after the Boston Marathon, but the most recent wastewater samples show that might not be the case. The data shows a bump in COVID detections in mid-April, but now the numbers appear to be going back down. Statewide, however, cases are trending up. Massachusetts reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is up to 4.87%. That’s up from 4.58% the day before. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID, including 32 in intensive care. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Wave of ‘many additional’ COVID exposures hit Massachusetts Senate this week, but details on infections are sparse

A wave of COVID-19 exposures swept through the Massachusetts Senate this week, prompting leadership to reinstate a mask requirement during Thursday’s formal session on legalizing sports betting in the commonwealth. But as of early Friday afternoon, Senate President Karen Spilka’s office had yet to detail to MassLive exactly how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Poll finds half of Mass. residents support a mask mandate on public transit

"I’m just worried that there is going to be another surge and I think it’s worthwhile to be cautious." A new poll by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University found that half of Massachusetts residents think that there should still be a mask mandate on public transit and planes, the Globe reported Sunday.
MassLive.com

‘Damning lack of transparency’ on Massachusetts sports betting vote in Senate raises skepticism law will get on the books this session

Massachusetts state senators kept their cards close to the vest when they finally passed sports betting legislation more than four years in the making this week, but as the bill inches closer to legalization, watchdogs are hedging their bets on whether lawmakers will cross the finish line this session. Progressive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save Funds

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts. The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...

