Dallas, NC

Dallas police take 75 minutes to respond to fatal domestic disturbance

By Chris Grisby
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — The mother of 25-year-old Zarea Dixon is calling for a change in response times for the Dallas Police Department. Earlier this year, on Feb. 24, Dixon called police to the Spring Ridge II Apartments in Oak Cliff after her ex-boyfriend, Tahj Pinson, broke into her home. Following that call,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 20

Clinton Martin
2d ago

This is how refunding the Police department looks! This Will get worse. So the family is complaining more about the response time her baby getting killed by her ex boyfriend that I'm sure has history of abusing her. I'm sorry that this happened to this young lady. If you wanna point fingers to the people who are responsible! Start with BLM Your Senator Governor Police Chief BLM supporter's! This is just a few to start off with!

Reply(2)
16
Brian Whitley
2d ago

There's no reason for the response time , they could have called for the Gaston County officers to pickup the call or Gaston sheriff department officers etc... The bigger picture is our life is but a vapor , here today and gone tomorrow. We must always be r ready to meet our maker. Today is the day of Salvation. Obey Acts 2:38 Acts 22:16

Reply
8
Bruno From HB
2d ago

I’m appalled, yet not surprised by the comments on here, thus far. This young lady didn’t deserve to be killed. If it were your daughter or wife, mother, family member, and it to over 75 minutes for law enforcement to respond, how would you all feel? There’s no excuse for poor response time by law enforcement. This young lady’s address was probably know to the Dallas PD, from prior Domestic abuse calls. If it had been one of their own’s family member being abused, you bet the response time would have been as quick as possible. This VICTIMS Mother DESERVES ANSWERS, at the VERY least.

Reply(1)
8
