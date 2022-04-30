ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top 32 players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jd6o6_0fP7j1Ku00

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is here and this is where the Raiders have historically shined. Over the last few years, they’ve been able to grab instant starters such as Nate Hobbs, Hunter Renfrow and of course, Maxx Crosby.

So with the Raiders having several picks here on Day 3, who are the top players available going into Saturday? After taking a look at the consensus board made up of the 10 best draftniks, here are the 20 best players still on the board:

1. Perrion Winfrey

2. Sam Howell

3. Joshua Williams

4. Darian Kinnard

5. Daniel Faalele

6. Jamaree Salyer

7. Tariq Woolen

8. Isaiah Spiller

9. Khalil Shakir

10. Coby Bryant

11. Calvin Austin

12. Kingsley Enagbare

13. Dameon Pierce

14. Marquese Bell

15. Cade Otton

16. Marquis Hayes

17. Dominique Robinson

18. Zamir White

19. Charlie Kolar

20. Darrian Beavers

With the Raiders addressing their offensive line at pick No. 90, look for them to devote most of their picks to the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back is a need area for them and Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant were both pre-draft visitors. Keep an eye on cornerback here in Round 4 for the Raiders.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers steal athletic monster on Day Three of 2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers fans may not like that the team had to give up a 2023 pick to bring him in, but they are going to love the upside of Zyon McCollum. When the news came out that the Buccaneers gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick to get back into the fifth round, a sense of panic ran through the mind of some fans.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Raiders#American Football#The Nfl Draft
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Comment About NFL Draft Going Viral

We’ve reached that point in the 2022 NFL Draft when the conversation is starting to shift to Tom Brady. Brady, of course, was taken by the New England Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Six other quarterbacks were taken before him. The rest is history.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
FanSided

Urban Meyer reportedly returning to one of his former jobs working in college football

After his failed tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is reportedly returning to one of his former jobs. Urban Meyer’s stint in the NFL did not go off well. After just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team fired him due to multiple controversies. Even with the nature of his firing, Meyer is reportedly being welcomed back to one of his former jobs.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Chicago Bears' 2022 draft class

CB Kyler Gordon (Round 2, 39th overall) Breakdown: Gordon is a versatile cornerback, having played both slot and outside corner for the Huskies. Gordon is a lockdown corner, not allowing a touchdown in 722 coverage snaps at Washington. Gordon was underrated, playing in the shadow of former teammate and 2022 21st overall pick Trent McDuffie. But Gordon was a borderline first-round pick, given his production and tremendous athleticism. In addition, Gordon can also make an impact as a blitzer off the edge. — Nate Atkins.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy