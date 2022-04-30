ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Focus praises selection of Dylan Parham for Raiders

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Raiders have received a ton of praise for the selection of Memphis OL Dylan Parham. Not only do people love the pick, but they love the trade as the Raiders slid down four spots to pick up an additional fifth-round pick before selecting Parham.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they graded every selection from Day 2 of the NFL Draft. They praised the pick of Parham as he was one of their highest-graded offensive lineman in the class. Here is what they had to say about the pick:

“Parham has been working on adding more to his frame, which was his biggest criticism in the pre-draft process. That’s still going to be something to monitor as he makes the jump to the NFL, but his athleticism and footwork help make up for it.

Parham earned a 90.6 PFF grade in 2020 at tackle before kicking inside in 2021 and posting a 78.8 mark. The latter is where he will be pigeonholed in the NFL.”

Parham has a ton of experience at multiple positions as he started 28 games at left guard, 12 at right guard and 11 at right tackle. However, some in the NFL believe his best position might be at center. But no matter where the Raiders decide to play him, he’ll add much-needed depth to the interior offensive line.

It’s been a while since the Raiders have had a pick as universally praised at Parham. Feels kinda nice, to be honest.

