Disney’s corporate affairs chief Geoff Morrell quits after 3 months

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell is throwing in the towel just months after taking on the position, according to reports.

Morrell served in the role during a turbulent three-month period, after the company failed to condemn Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney found itself in hot water after initially failing to speak out publicly against the Florida legislation, which was signed into law by Gov Ron DeSantis on March 28.

“It has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit,” Morrell wrote in an email to his staff, according to Fox News . “I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.”

Chapek sent a Friday memo to staff announcing Morrell’s departure.

Morrell served in the role during a turbulent three-month period.
AP
Disney came under fire for failing to speak out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
AP

“I am writing to share the news that Geoff Morrell, our Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities,” he wrote, Fox News reported.

Kristina Schake, Biden administration insider and recent Disney addition, will now lead the company’s communications efforts, Chapek told employees.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

