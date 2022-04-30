2022 NFL draft: Predicting positions the Seahawks will target on Day 3

In a surprise twist, the Seahawks have mostly kept to a script of taking plus athletes at premium positions in the 2022 NFL draft. Of course they also used a second-round choice on a running back, but if you were shocked by that then you should take what coach Pete Carroll says more literally. This team loves to run the rock and they’re going to be doing more of it than ever now that the pesky future Hall of Fame quarterback is out of the way.

The good news is they have also hit left and right tackle plus the edge, which were their top-three positional needs heading into the draft if we’re not counting quarterbacks. On that front, it appears that coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are not into any of these 2022 signal callers. They passed on multiple chances to draft both Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, who wound up being taken by the Titans and the Falcons, respectively. Matt Corral has also been picked by the Panthers.

There’s always an outside chance they could roll the dice on Sam Howell or Carson Strong, but we’re going into Day 3 assuming quarterback is not on the menu this year. With that in mind, here are a few other positions fans should probably expect to see Seattle target today.

1

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Seahawks have usually held off drafting cornerbacks until Day 3. That strategy hasn’t always worked out – in fact outside of Richard Sherman it really hasn’t. In any case, cornerback should be one of the top remaining priorities after the team allowed starter D.J. Reed to leave for the Jets.

Some of the best available cornerback prospects include: Tariq Woolen (UTSA), Coby Bryant (Cincinnati), Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston State), Akayleb Evans (Missouri), Chigoziem Okonkwo (Fayetteville State) and Jaylen Watson (Washington State).

2

Wide receiver

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf already on the roster, it might seem like overkill to use any draft capital on another receiver – especially after using a second-rounder on Dee Eskridge just last year. However, the Seahawks have been consistent about adding fresh talent at this position in the draft throughout the years.

They also have to contend with what was essentially a lost rookie season for Eskridge due to injuries, so Seattle fans should expect a WR pick at some point today. Here are a few of the best ones still available: Romeo Doubs (Nevada), Justyn Ross (Clemson), Calvin Austin III (Memphis) and Khalil Shakir (Boise State).

3

Tight end

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

With Noah Fant under contract two more years and Will Dissly for three, tight end may seem like another position they can pass on.

However, they could use more depth here and we’d be surprised if they don’t take a chance on one of these top remaining TE prospects: Cade Otton (Washington), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland), Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina) and Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin).

4

Another RB (No, seriously)

It would be crazy to take another running back given their needs and already having Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson, Kenneth Walker III plus a few others to round out the rotation. It’s also exactly the kind of thing that Carroll and Schneider have done in the draft multiple times.

In our final tongue-in-cheek seven-round mock draft for the Seahawks we had them taking three, which was at least half a joke but fans should definitely not be surprised if another running back is in their plans – especially because some of the top RB prospects remaining fit exactly what they’re looking for at the position.

Some RB names to watch include: Dameon Pierce (Florida), Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Tyler Allgeier (BYU), Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State), Pierre Strong (South Dakota State) and Kyren Williams (Notre Dame).