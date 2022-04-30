ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashaad Penny, Shaun Alexander welcome Kenneth Walker III to Seahawks

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Few teams have had more success at running back than the Seattle Seahawks over the last 20 years. From Shaun Alexander to Marshawn Lynch on down the line, a lot of special athletes have come through VMAC at this position.

The newest member of the club is Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, who Seattle selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft last night. Walker is getting a warm welcome from a couple of his predecessors. Late-blooming superstar Rashaad Penny shared this on Twitter last night:

Meanwhile, former league MVP Shaun Alexander had this to say:

Walker should likely project as the team’s primary backup RB behind Penny in the wake of Chris Carson’s neck injury.

