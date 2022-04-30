CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet this week's PAWS pet of the Week, Hamilton.

You'll be singing his praises in no time. This handsome pup is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix.

He has a playful personality and is very intelligent. Hamilton enjoys training and picks up on new tricks quickly.

He is loyal and loves sticking by his person's side. Hamilton would do best in a quiet home with adults who will take the time to make him comfortable in his new surroundings.

He adores walks and would make a great running buddy! Hamilton is seeking a fun, active home, could it be yours?

Hamilton, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.