VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Centered around a silent auction, an evening of socializing, food and music is coming up to benefit the Manlius Senior Activity Centre. Taking place Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the gathering inside the Village Centre auditorium at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. will allow attendees to browse and bid on a variety of items as they enjoy the musical stylings of pianist Tom Reitano and the FM Jazz Band Trio.

MANLIUS, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO