Tough Mudder Missouri 2022

The Ironman Triathlon will return to Tulsa for the second year in a row in just a couple of weeks. The race will begin early in the morning on Sunday, May 22. Organizers of this year's race say their goal this year was to use less space to reduce the overall impact on the public and steer clear of the PGA Championship, which is happening the same week.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO