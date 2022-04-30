ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on East Idaho road

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Szpth_0fP7ZXxj00

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7:30 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a 2 vehicle crash in the 9000 block of North River Road.

As emergency personnel arrived they discovered the driver and only occupant of a Buick Verano involved was deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was injured and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the pickup was traveling north on River Road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Buick that was southbound.

The driver of the Buick had to be extricated by fire personnel.

Deputies are still investigating this crash and no further information is available at this time.

Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

