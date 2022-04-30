ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Economics - Episode 2.21 - Book Deal, Terms Negotiable - Promotional Photos + Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Book Deal, Terms Negotiable” – Tom’s potential new publisher invites himself to the Hayworth family brunch which sends him into a nervous...

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.20 - Wrangling A Greased Pig - Press Release

“Wrangling a Greased Pig” – When Abishola brings Dele to work with her at the hospital, she discovers that her dream of him becoming a doctor might not become a reality. Also, Kemi and Chukwuemeka’s mother bond when Ogechi slips in the bathtub, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 9 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - April 2022

The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays, Poll Votes, Comments, Facebook Likes and Tweets. TIP: Remember if you want to see your show do better, make sure you share your shows content on Social Media (Facebook/Twitter/G+/Tumblr etc) and comment on articles/posts about your show.
TV SERIES
Breeders - Episode 3.05 - No Can Do - Press Release

An ambitious Ally sets out to save the company and throw a memorable birthday party for Ava, just as Paul, passed over for promotion yet again, wonders if he ever had any ambition to start with. Written by Simon Blackwell; directed by Chris Addison.
TV SERIES
Gentleman Jack - Episode 2.05 - A Lucky and Narrow Escape - Press Release

A Lucky and Narrow Escape. Series 2, episode 5. Anne throws herself into the election of January 1835, encountering rumblings of discontent from a radical movement looking to dismantle the traditional seats of power. Ann is stunned to learn that, at such a volatile time, the Sutherlands have ordered evictions on their shared property. The combination of these two events thrusts the couple into the public eye, drawing dangerous attention to themselves.
TV SERIES
The Company You Keep - William Fichtner Joins ABC Drama Pilot

William Fichtner is set as a lead opposite Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, from 20th Television. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bob's Burgers - Episode 12.22 - Some Like It Bot Part 2: Judge-bot Day (Season Finale) - Press Release

TINA GOES ON A MISSION ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, MAY 22, ON FOX. Tina is on a mission that could get her into a lot of trouble. Then, her family reads her erotic friend fiction, finds out what Tina is up to and tries to stop her in the all-new "Some Like It Bot Part 2: Judge-bot Day" season finale episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, May 22 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1120) (TV-PG D, L, V)
TV SERIES

