Home Economics - Episode 2.21 - Book Deal, Terms Negotiable - Promotional Photos + Press Release

William Fichtner is set as a lead opposite Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, from 20th Television. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO