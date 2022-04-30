Cowboys address remaining needs in 2022 Day 3 mock draft

The Cowboys had three major needs for the 2022 draft and they believe they filled them with the first three picks afforded them. Tyler Smith will fill the hole at left guard vacated by Connor Williams. Edge rusher Sam Williams was a player the Cowboys organization loved, and they were not gonna risk losing him waiting for pick 88. Wideout Jalen Tolbert was the second player in contention for the pick at 56, and he lasted until the third round. An easy choice for Dallas.

With the self-inflicted holes at edge and WR filled in Day 2 of the draft, and the offensive line cover at pick 24, the question is what other needs are needed to be filled in Day 3. Dalton Schultz on a franchise tag, plus with how the Cowboys handle the cap, it makes tight end the biggest need on the team. Dallas also needs a starting one technique, linebacker depth, and running back is a sneaky need due to Tony Pollard being on a one-year deal and Ezekiel Elliott having an out in his contract at the end of the season.

Here’s a mock draft to see how Dallas can go about rounding out their draft haul.

Round 4, 129: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

A former teammate of current rookie of the year Micah Parsons, Smith brings that level of athleticism to the table. He doesn’t have the instincts Parsons has, or the ability to read the play as fast, but if a defensive coordinator puts him in the proper positions he can make plays. Could develop into a good pass rusher at the next level.

Round 5, 155: John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

With the departure of Brent Urban, the Cowboys have an enormous hole at the 1-tech position. John Ridgeway’s primary job is to plug a hole and not let things through. He’s strong and holds up well, even to double teams, and opens the field up for the Cowboys athletic linebacker core.

Round 5, 167: Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

A change of pace player with good speed, a willingness to block, and skills to be a good pass catcher. He has the ability to be a three-down back with some development.

Round 5, 176: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

The depth of tight end in this class allows Dallas to wait until pick 176 to grab their TE of the future. A tall, rangy, pass-catching TE who can be a weapon up the seam and in the red zone. He has no issues with effort as a blocker, but his size hinders him, as defenders regularly get underneath him and drive him off his spot.

Round 5, 178: Daron Bland, CB, Fresno State

One of the Cowboys’ 30 visits who fits the parameters set by Will McClay for cornerbacks on his team. at least 6-foot tall and 200 pounds. He has the athleticism running a 4.46 40, and a 4.15 short shuttle. His physicality is more like a safety than a corner, which hints to him being a good special team contributor at the next level.

Round 6, 193: Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

The type of safety the Cowboys love in the sixth round, at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds Monday could be used as a replacement for Donovan Wilson after this year. He could even be an eventual Jayron Kearse; a hybrid LB type defender with some development. He has no issues in the box, he is a physical tackler who can cover well enough to stay with tight ends in coverage.