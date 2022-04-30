ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Insulated Iced Coffee Cups Are a *Must* if You’re Over Ice Cubes Diluting Your Beverages

By Kara Jillian Brown
For me, one of the clearest signs that spring has sprung is when I get the urge to drink iced coffee. It's like my own personal Groundhog Day (the actual holiday—not the movie). Once I'm ready to swap my hot coffee for iced, I know that winter is officially behind us.

If you, too, love iced coffee, then you know how annoying it is to have the ice melt and water down your coffee. But there's an easy fix: To keep your ice solid and functional on warm days, you just need an insulated iced coffee cup. To get the best insulation, we've gathered cups that are made with double-or-triple walled vacuum-sealed containers made out of materials like stainless steel and ceramic.

These cups will keep your coffee cold for hours and they won't sweat the way plastic cups do while holding a cold liquid. And finally, these options are all reusable. Use them if you're making your own iced coffee at home, or take them with you to your local coffee shop and ask them to fill it—you might even save a few cents by bringing your own cup.

8 insulated iced coffee cups to use all spring and summer

Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Cup — $35.00 to $37.00

Available in three sizes, this reusable ceramic cup from Frank Green will keep your coffee cold for hours. It’s spill- and leak-resistant so you don’t have to worry about making a mess, and fits in standard cup holders. Choose from nine gorgeous colors like deep ocean (pictured), buttermilk, and lilac haze. Hit the customize button to choose the straw lid you see above and pick your colors (the lid and container can be different colors).

Camelbak Horizon 20oz Straw Tumbler — $25.00

This sleek and simple cup features double walls and is vacuum-insulated to keep your coffee cold for up to 14 hours. It has a non-slip silicone base, a spill-resistant, splash-proof rubberized straw seal lid, and is dishwasher safe. This 20 oz cup comes in six colors including moss (pictured), magenta, and navy.

Hitch Bottle and Cup — $69.00

Raise your hand if you always have at least two drinks on your desk. If you can’t imagine heading out the door without your coffee and your water, this travel cup is for you. Above, you’ll see a water bottle and a separate coffee mug. Though the two can exist separately, once your coffee is done, you can remove the bottom of the water bottle sleeve and slide in the coffee cup, so you don’t have two bottles rattling around the inside of your purse. All the parts come apart with ease and are dishwasher safe so you can get them nice and clean. It comes in four colors: pale blush (pictured), charcoal gray, forest green, and natural white.

S'well Geode Rose Tumbler with Straw — $35.00

Get funky with this 24 oz rose quartz-inspired tumbler from S’well. it features a wide-mouth rim plus a slide-open lid and a flexi stainless-steel straw. Close the lid for a splash-proof experience to keep things clean. It’s made from a triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel with a copper layer to keep beverages colder for longer without condensation. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe.

Fellow Carter Travel Coffee Mugs — $30.00 to $35.00

If you’re not a straw person, grab the Fellow Carter Travel Coffee Mug. Available in two sizes (12 oz and 16 oz), this cup features a ceramic-coated interior to keep your coffee from taking on any metallic flavors, and a double-wall vacuum seal to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours. It’s dishwasher-safe and available in five colors including high tide (pictured), matte black, and blush.

Stanley Adventure Vacuum Quencher Travel Tumbler — $40.00

This double-wall vacuum insulated stainless-steel mug will keep your iced drinks iced for two days—yes, you read that right. It’s 40 oz so you can carry a ton of coffee, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Yeti Rambler — $30.00 to $35.00

Available in 16 oz or 24 oz, this big cup can take on your larger drinks. It’s shatter-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and made with double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep drinks cold on even the hottest of days. It’s available in nine colors including white (pictured), seafoam, and alpine yellow.

Hydro Flask Elevate — $35.00

This 22 oz tumbler is made with stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep beverages cold up to 24 hours. It’s dishwasher safe and available in four colors: white, blue, gray, and black.

