State Superintendent says House K12 budget still lacks appropriate funding

Annette Glenn

LANSING - State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice thinks that the state’s K-12 budget approved this week by the Michigan House of Representatives appropriations committee still lacks what is fully needed for Michigan students.

However, he said the budget is getting closer to a place where negotiations with the Senate and Governor Gretchen Whitmer can provide needed investments in Michigan’s public schools.

“While the House’s per pupil foundation allowance increase is significant, there are no additional dollars to improve funding for economically disadvantaged students and English learners, both of whom have greater needs on average and require greater resources as a result,” said Rice.

Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland, is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which advanced the measures to the House floor for further consideration. The plan is for the budget year that begins Oct. 1.

In a Wednesday press release, Glenn said "we are doing more to educate our kids," among other successes, "all while helping hardworking taxpayers hang onto more of their own money.”

The House plan includes more than $500 million for teacher recruitment/retention, $300 million in school safety initiatives, an additional $210 million for special education cost reimbursements, and more resources for rural transportation.

“While there is significant funding for teacher recruitment, there is little associated with staff retention and no staff retention bonuses, which were in the governor’s budget,” Rice said. “The legislature can do better on teacher recruitment and staff retention to help rebuild a profession that it undermined substantially over the last two decades through underfunding and onerous state laws.”

According to Glenn's office, the State House investments come in addition to the more than $6 billion in federal COVID-19 relief the Michigan Legislature has approved for schools in the past two years.

But, according to Rice, neither the House nor the Senate budget includes any of the $1 billion that the governor proposed to help school districts with needed physical plant improvements to aging buildings.

“Michigan needs a K-12 school aid budget that focuses on the unique needs and costs of all students, strengthens the teaching profession, and provides better supports for students and staff,” Rice said. “The governor’s proposed budget does just that, and the state legislature needs to craft a budget with similar focus. We have the resources and the opportunity right now to make a significant difference for our children.”

The House budget adds $210 million in funding for students with disabilities—slightly higher than the governor’s recommendation of a $150 million increase and "quite a bit greater than the absence of an increase in the Senate’s budget," according to Rice.

“Five months after the tragic deaths of four children in Oxford, the House is still waiting for a legislative commission to determine how much additional funding is necessary for student mental health, whereas the governor’s budget adds hundreds of millions of dollars in this important area,” Rice said. “Many of our children had mental health challenges pre-pandemic and these challenges have clearly grown during the pandemic. School mental health funding is critical.”