Midland County, MI

New antennas expand internet access for North Midland Family Center

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
The Midland Business alliance will award $575,000 to eligible applicants in the food service, retail, exercise, entertainment, recreational, nonprofit, personal care services, schools, transportation, childcare and other sectors.

New antennas installed at the North Midland Family Center (NMFC) at the beginning of March have greatly expanded internet access and speeds.

This was the first project identified by the Midland County Internet Connectivity Committee because it was relatively low-cost and serves Northern Midland County, an area with lower rates of internet connectivity. The cost was covered by a grant from the Midland Area Community Foundation (MACF).

“This project was a success due to the collaboration of many community partners,” said MBA President and CEO Tony Stamas. “From everyone on the Committee to a grant from the MACF, we are grateful to have so many stakeholders committed to making sure everyone in Midland County has access to affordable high-speed internet.”

The new antennas enable internet access not only throughout the North Midland Family Center, but also in the parking lot and other outside areas. This allows for a more reliable internet connection to those accessing NMFC resources.

“Greater Midland is an institution in Midland that serves as a community gathering place and provides programs and services that positively promote physical and emotional wellbeing at our locations across Midland County,” said Greater Midland President and CEO Terri Johnson. “We are dedicated to serving everyone in the community and the North Midland Family Center is a critical piece of the puzzle for Northern Midland County. We couldn’t be more thrilled to offer them better internet access.”

The mission of the Midland County Internet Connectivity Committee is to provide high-speed internet in Midland County which is critical for our community to thrive. The goal is to provide all Midland County households, businesses and schools with access to affordable, quality broadband. Beginning with northern Midland County, we will work with industry experts to identify high-priority areas and cost-efficient measures to deliver high-speed internet to significant portions of the population helping to close the digital divide. A list of all committee members can be found on the MBA’s website: www.mbami.org/broadband / .

A survey conducted in 2021 collected data from 1,438 residential broadband surveys and 44 business broadband surveys to develop a plan that addresses the pain points and opportunities for Midland County’s internet needs. The committee meets regularly to determine areas of need. If you’d like your location to be considered an area of focus, please contact Tina Lynch at tlynch@mbami.org .

Midland Daily News

Dow receives 8 Edison Awards

Midland-based Dow announced on Wednesday that it recently received eight 2022 Edison Awards -- two gold awards, four silver and two bronze. According to Dow, it received more Edison Awards this year than any other organization.
MIDLAND, MI
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

TRAFFIC ALERT: SER Construction Partners to install culverts at Marcado Creek

VICTORIA, Texas – Between Friday, May 6, beginning at 7 p.m., to Monday, Mat 9, at 5 a.m., SER Construction Partners will entirely close the northbound frontage road. Workers will install drainage culverts at Marcado Creek, as part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner. The northbound frontage...
TELFERNER, TX
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

