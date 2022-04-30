ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Monday, May 2nd. The four matchups in the Eastern Conference are: Florida vs Washington, Toronto vs Tampa Bay, Carolina vs Boston, and New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh. Let's take a look at the first round playoff schedule for the...

FOX Sports

Maple Leafs and Lightning face off start the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Maple Leafs -124, Lightning +103; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on April 21, the Lightning won 8-1. Steven Stamkos led the Lightning with three goals.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

PLAYOFF PREVIEW: CAN TORONTO FINALLY PASS THE FIRST ROUND?

The worst kept secret in hockey is that the Toronto Maple Leafs cannot win a playoff series. They truly seem allergic to winning playoff series. However, they have a phenomenal team right now & stylistically, you can't write a better story for them either winning or losing to the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
markerzone.com

PLAYOFF PREVIEW: CAN DALLAS UPSET CALGARY AGAIN?

After the Stars devastated the Flames two postseasons ago, you could bet the farm on Calgary. But could the Stars upset the Flames again?. The Flames will be a tough out, but if the Stars can limit the Flames scoring chances they might stand a chance. This is provided they can, themselves, take advantage of their chances, which is unlikely.
DALLAS, TX
State
Washington State
markerzone.com

PLAYOFF PREVIEW: WILL NASHVILLE WIN A GAME VS. COLORADO?

Arguably the most lopsided series in the playoffs this year, it isn't worth going into great detail but questions loom. Can Nashville pull off the unimaginable & upset the Avalanche? Well, what does Nashville do well?. Well the answer to that is outside of Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, & Juuse...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

DETROIT RED WINGS RELEASE STATEMENT ON HEAD COACH JEFF BLASHILL

After a tumultuous tenure as the Red Wings' bench boss, the team announced today their plans to part ways with Blashill, assistant Coach Doug Houda, & goalie coach Jeff Salajko:. Who should be the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings? John Tortorella? Mike Babcock pt. II? And do...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

SENS GM PIERRE DORION GIVES FANS ULTIMATUM IF THEY WANT TEAM TO SPEND MAXIMUM ON PLAYERS

It seems like an odd thing for an NHL general manager to say, but Pierre Dorion is telling fans to put their money where their mouth is if they want the Ottawa Senators to spend to the salary cap next season. In an interview with TSN radio, Dorion said the only way he'll spend the maximum amount on players in 2022-23 is if the Sens sell out all 41 home games.
NHL
Person
Frank Seravalli
markerzone.com

IS ALEX OVECHKIN REALLY GOING TO MISS PLAYOFF TIME?

Short answer: Absolutely not. The Capitals' Captain is back in the lineup as of today, and it appears as if he's ready to rock & roll against the NHL's best team, the Florida Panthers. Ovechkin was injured last week vs. the Maple Leafs, when rookie goaltender Erik Kallgren deployed a...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bracket, start date, schedule, scores

After a laborious season, the matchups are officially set in stone. There will be four rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs – including the First Round, the Second Round, the Conference Championships/Semifinals and the Stanley Cup Final. Each series in all rounds will be a best-of-seven series. Sixteen teams total made the Stanley Cup playoffs, eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference.
NHL
FOX Sports

Top-seeded Panthers await Ovechkin, Caps in playoff Round 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are aware of the narratives. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff series in 26 years going back to the 1996 Eastern Conference finals, by far the longest active drought in the NHL. They won the Presidents’ Trophy this season, and the last 10 teams that finished a full 82-game season with the league’s best record failed to win the Stanley Cup. And almost nobody on Florida’s roster knows what it’s like to win a title.
SUNRISE, FL
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Wc2
NBC Sports

Bruins' hype video for Game 1 vs. Hurricanes will get fans fired up

The Boston Bruins begin another Stanley Cup Playoff journey Monday night, and they'll do so against a familiar opponent. The Bruins will battle the Carolina Hurricanes for the third time in the last four seasons. Both of those series were pretty short, with Boston sweeping Carolina in the 2019 Eastern...
BOSTON, MA
The Game Haus

2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions

The 2022 NHL Playoffs are finally here, featuring eight exciting matchups. Here are the 2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions. The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will be extremely difficult to predict. The Boston Bruins have the more experienced team while the Hurricanes have the Bruins’ number this year and are a better overall team. The main X-Factor in this series is the Hurricanes’ goaltending. Prior to the postseason, both Hurricanes were injured, leaving them with a big question mark in net. It is expected that Antti Raanta will be back to start the series but the question of whether Freddie Andersen will make his return is still in the air. Despite this, The Hurricanes should be able to take down the Bruins ever so narrowly.
NHL
NHL

Panthers win Stanley Cup in EA Sports NHL 22 playoff simulation

The Florida Panthers will get their revenge on the Colorado Avalanche 26 years later in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final, according to EA SPORTS NHL 22 Stanley Cup Playoffs simulation. The Cup will be staying in Florida, but relocating about 300 miles south, with the Panthers winning their...
NHL
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU SAYS HE WANTS TO STAY WITH THE CANUCKS

After the Vancouver Canucks hired Bruce Boudreau as their interim head coach back in December, the team went on to play extremely well and had a record of 32-15-10. The 67-year-old told reporters during his exit interview that he wants to be back with the Vancouver Canucks next season. "I...
NHL
NHL

Penguins will win Stanley Cup led by core of Crosby, Malkin, Letang

Goaltending, coaching among reasons Pittsburgh will claim fourth title in 14 seasons. The Pittsburgh Penguins are largely a team of proven veterans looking to prove that they have plenty left to win the Stanley Cup. The Penguins endured injuries to key players -- including forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin,...
NHL
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Hurricanes to start the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Hurricanes -122, Bruins +101; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes went 3-0 against the Bruins in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on Feb. 10, the Hurricanes won 6-0.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Andersen ruled out for Hurricanes in Game 1 against Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen has been ruled out for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins on Monday. "It's not going to be 'Freddie' tomorrow, I can tell you that," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He did touch the ice today, so you can take what you want out of that."
NHL
markerzone.com

JOEL QUENNEVILLE REPORTEDLY EYEING A RETURN BEHIND AN NHL BENCH

Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
NHL

