EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

The 2022 NHL Playoffs are finally here, featuring eight exciting matchups. Here are the 2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions. The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will be extremely difficult to predict. The Boston Bruins have the more experienced team while the Hurricanes have the Bruins’ number this year and are a better overall team. The main X-Factor in this series is the Hurricanes’ goaltending. Prior to the postseason, both Hurricanes were injured, leaving them with a big question mark in net. It is expected that Antti Raanta will be back to start the series but the question of whether Freddie Andersen will make his return is still in the air. Despite this, The Hurricanes should be able to take down the Bruins ever so narrowly.

