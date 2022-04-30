ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Auburn drops game one in blowout loss to No. 1 Tennessee

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hNIh_0fP7Qwej00

On Friday, the Tigers traveled to Knoxville to take on a No. 1

squad that won their last seven games. On the other hand, Auburn could have also won their last seven games. Who would come up victorious in game one of the three-game skid on Friday night?

Auburn’s starting pitcher Hayden Mullins began the game for the Tigers. However, he would last just 1.2 innings after suffering an injury to his throwing arm. The first inning that Mullins pitched went swiftly with the Vols going three-up-three-down. Unfortunately, the bats came around in the bottom half of the second inning for Rocky Top. Graduate student and catcher Evan Russell flew out to right field to bring across third-baseman Trey Lipscomb. They would also go on to score an additional run which provided them with a 2-0 lead heading into the third inning.

Over the next five innings, pitchers Tommy Sheehan and Chase Isbell threw consistently in 3.1 innings. The two combined to allow just one hit and were one of the few bright spots of Friday night’s game in Knoxville. The only light that Butch Thompson’s squad saw was in the sixth inning. After Tennessee starting pitcher Chase Burns was pulled after pitching five innings allowing one run, relief pitcher Will Mabrey gave up three runs on three hits.

In the top of the sixth inning, a single from second baseman Cole Foster scored Cam Hill. One batter later third baseman Blake Rambusch hit a three-run home run to give Auburn a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning where the Vols were held scoreless. Things did however escalate quickly when the seventh inning came around.

Eleven batters came to the plate in the seventh for Tennessee. A single by Cortland Lawson plated Russell. Two batters later and it was Vols’ first baseman Jorel Ortega that hit a grand slam to increase their lead to 7-4. Two more runs were hit in the inning off the bats of Lipscomb and Russell. The score was 10-4 heading into the eighth inning.

Remarkably, Tony Vitello’s squad proved why they were the best team in the entire country. They piled up a total of seven more runs against Auburn’s bullpen. Homers were hit by pinch hitter Blake Burke and other players Ortega, Lipscomb, and Russell. At the end of eight, Rocky Top led by a score of 17-4. When the last out was recorded, Tennessee came away victorious in convincing fashion with a 17-4 win.

Tennessee improved to 39-3 while Auburn will fall to 30-13 on the season. First pitch for game two of the series tomorrow is set for 6 CT and will be televised on SEC Network. Auburn will look to bounce back and even the series.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss wins game No. 1 against Lady Vols

No. 12 Tennessee opened its final Southeastern Conference road series of the 2022 season on a losing note, falling to Ole Miss, 5-4, Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels (35-14, 9-10 SEC) notched a walk-off victory when Catelyn Riley hit an RBI single off Lady Vols’ reliever Ryleigh White (2-2) at OM Softball Complex.
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Twitter sounds off after Tony Vitello tosses bat towards Auburn after bat flip

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello is catching flak online with his response to an Auburn Tigers’ bat that was flipped in his team’s direction. The Tennessee baseball team is known for hitting a lot of home runs and having all sorts of fun. The Vols regularly celebrate and make it clear that they are proud of how they’re performing. Of course, when your team celebrates and is known for big gestures and bat flips, you should probably expect that in return when an opponent has success.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Top, TN
College Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Rocky Top, TN
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
Rocky Top, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Mullins
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Tommy Sheehan
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#College Baseball#Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: An unacceptable weekend for Auburn football

That’s the word for it. Failure. That’s another. Auburn had only one player taken in the NFL Draft this weekend, the program’s lowest since the dog days after the 2012 season, and no one around Auburn should take this shortcoming lightly. Georgia had 15 players picked, a...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy