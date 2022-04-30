ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Once teammates at Auburn, Roger McCreary and Malik Willis reunited

By Patrick Conn
 3 days ago
Once upon a time on the Plains, Roger McCreary and Malik Willis were teammates. It was Willis’ second year at Auburn and McCreary’s freshman season when they played on the same team in 2018.

Many expected the former Auburn quarterback to be one of the first players off the board but he would have to wait until well into the third round. Meanwhile, McCreary was selected three picks into the second round. However, they were both taken by the same team.

Now the two players have reunited again in Nashville. The Titans needed help at cornerback with availability questions surrounding two of their boundary defenders. McCreary could potentially see a lot of playing time in his rookie season.

Willis appears to be the future for Tennessee. At some point, Ryan Tannahill will be done as quarterback for the Titans and then Willis will get his opportunity. The former Auburn quarterback goes into a good situation as he won’t have the pressure of being a first-round selection and likely won’t have to play early on. He can sit and learn the offense and be ready to go when his number is called.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Plains
The Spun

Titans Have Cut A Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Tennessee Titans didn’t take long to shuffle around their quarterback room following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. On Saturday morning, Tennessee had four quarterbacks on the roster after drafting Malik Willis Friday. That...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: An unacceptable weekend for Auburn football

That’s the word for it. Failure. That’s another. Auburn had only one player taken in the NFL Draft this weekend, the program’s lowest since the dog days after the 2012 season, and no one around Auburn should take this shortcoming lightly. Georgia had 15 players picked, a...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

