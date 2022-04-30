Drew Kibler on Men’s 4×200: “I think there’s a redemption story in the making”

Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NCAA Champion Daniel Carr has announced his retirement from competitive swimming via his Instagram account yesterday. Carr competed at the U.S. World Championships Trials this past week, finishing 5th in the 100 back and 8th in the 50 back.

