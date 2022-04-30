ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Every Sunday in May

 3 days ago
Let’s take a ride!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”) announced the launch of “Miles for Mental Health,” a month-long Bluebikes campaign to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and celebrate National Bike Month. The campaign features complimentary Bluebikes rides on National Ride a Bike Day (Sunday, May 1); free Adventure Passes each Sunday in May across the Bluebikes system’s 11 municipalities (Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown); and the chance to win an annual Bluebikes membership.

Blue Cross, title sponsor of the publicly owned bikeshare system, aims to provide local residents free Adventure Passes as an opportunity to support their mental health and find ways to integrate healthy activities into their routines. Regular exercise, including cycling, can ease stress levels and improve sleep, which is often disrupted by stress, depression and anxiety.

“At Blue Cross, we’re dedicated to improving the mental and physical health of our communities,” said Jeff Bellows, the organization’s vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. “Our Bluebikes sponsorship reinforces our commitment to the whole individual— mind and body— especially this month at the intersection of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month. We’re excited to provide an opportunity to get outside, experience the full benefits of biking, and focus on self-care and whole-body wellness.”

Riders can take advantage of free Adventure Passes on May 1 by downloading the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and selecting “Adventure Pass.” Riders can use the following codes to access free Adventure Passes on each ensuing Sunday:

  • May 8: BlueMiles08
  • May 15: BlueMiles15
  • May 22: BlueMiles22
  • May 29: BlueMiles29

The initiative also includes “Take a ride, Give a ride,” which provides all riders who take a Bluebikes trip on May 1 with a free Adventure Pass to share with a friend, sponsored by the state’s largest health plan. “Take a Ride, Give a Ride” aims to reinforce the importance of supporting and reaching out to those who may be struggling with their mental health. Additionally, individuals will be able to track how many miles they ride over the course of the month in the Bluebikes app and anyone who rides over 25 miles between May 1-31 will be entered into a raffle, sponsored by Blue Cross, to win one of ten free annual memberships. (Distance traveled is an estimate based on your total usage time with an assumed average speed of 7.456 miles per hour).

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since its launch in May 2018. Through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes.

So let’s go! A bike ride will do you a world of good!

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
