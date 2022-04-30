ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother’s Day Neighborhood Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is May 8th

Whether you’re buying for your mom, a mom to be, your sister or a friend, here are some gift ideas from local small businesses! Not only will you be picking up something special for your mom, you’ll be supporting our small businesses in the neighborhood. Check back, as this guide will be updated!

Flowers, Wine, + More at Love Child

Love Child has beautiful Mother’s Day gifts from the Breakfast in Bed box to the Ultimate Blooms + Booze Basket! You can check out their full selection here.

Sinatra Sunday for Mom

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the music of Frank Sinatra at Capo. There will be two shows 1pm-3pm and 6pm-9pm with live music by The Ron Poster Trio and vocals by host Rich Dimare. To book your spot, make a reservation via Opentable for the Supper Club or call the restaurant at 617-993-8080! There will also be special additions to the menu just for mom!

The mother of all recovery packs via BDY SQD

BDY SQD is celebrating moms with a 90-minute recovery experience designed to release tight backs, necks, and legs, with the soothing pulsation of compression therapy and the detoxifying, skin-glowing benefits of the infrared sauna.

The Triple Dose: $120 ($100 for Plan Holders)

• 25-minute assisted stretch

• 30-minute compression session

• 30-minute infrared sauna

Gift certificates must be bought by May 8th but can be used anytime. Sessions must be booked back-to-back. You can learn more here!

One Stop Shopping for Mom at Deirfiur Home

From jewelry to bags and cards to candles, Deirfiur will make shopping for mom easy! Maybe an insulated tumbler by Swig or something beautiful for mom’s table. You can visit their website for more inspiration or stop by and they’ll help you select the perfect gift!

Treat mom to a little TLC

Treat mom to get a little beauty TLC! Maybe a hydrating facial? Brows + lashes? Bangs and Balayage? Here are our spots in Southie to pick up a gift card for some much deserved pampering for mom!

Flowers from Market Floral Studio

Spoil mom with a beautiful arrangement of flowers from Market Floral Studio! Peonies, roses, or hydrangeas, the floral artists will create a gorgeous bouquet to give to your mom! Another fun idea for mom is to spruce up her stoop! Market Floral Studio can create pretty containers of spring flowers to line your front stoop or windows customized for the space and sunlight!

Pack a Picnic for Mom

American Provisions is the perfect spot to pack a picnic for mom! From delicious sandwiches to cheese boards, wine, baked goods + more! Pick up a wicker or straw basket (see Love Child) or insulated bag (see Deirfiur Home) and place your picnic items inside!

BCYF Mother’s Day Plant Event

On Thursday, May 5th from 4pm-6pm stop by the BCYF Curley at the Walsh Center (533 East Broadway) and pick up a free plant for someone special in your life!

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

