(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared May 1 to 7 as small business week to celebrate small businesses and entrepreneurs. Small businesses make up more than 98% of Michigan businesses and employ half of Michigan workers, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Happy Small Business Week! Small businesses are anchors of our communities—they create jobs, build more vibrant cities and towns, and generate prosperity for Michiganders in every region of our great state,” said Governor Whitmer. ”Michigan’s small businesses are tough. They have been resilient and strong over the last couple of years and we should come together to celebrate them and their invaluable contributions to our...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO