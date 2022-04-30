ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians don't love it, but lovebug season is upon us

By Meteorologist Chris Gilson
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloridians love soaking up the sunshine, the beaches and the pools, but the one thing we do not take a liking to is lovebug season. Well, it is here whether or not we love it. There are two times out of the year that lovebugs appear. Those two months are May...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

