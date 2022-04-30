Bluey's Big Play to hit stage at Straz Center

Click here to read the full article. The critically acclaimed West End revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke will be produced on Broadway next season, producers have announced. Pierce will play Willy Loman, and Clarke will portray wife Linda Loman. Clarke won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the London production, and Pierce received a Best Actor nomination. Directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London staging with Marianne Elliott, the Broadway production will also star Hadestown‘s André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben, and Khris Davis (Sweat, Atlanta) as Biff Loman. “Looking...

