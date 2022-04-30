ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluey's Big Play to hit stage at Straz Center

By Spectrum News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — "Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show" will be bringing the animated canine and her furry family to the stage at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on April 29-30, 2023. The series follows Bluey, an anthropomorphic six-year-old Blue...

UPI News

The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show'

May 3 (UPI) -- The Linda Lindas took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The all-girl teen punk band performed its song "Oh!" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. "Oh!" appears on the Linda Lindas' debut studio album, Growing Up, released in April. The...
MUSIC
Deadline

Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke Heading To Broadway In ‘Death Of A Salesman’

Click here to read the full article. The critically acclaimed West End revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke will be produced on Broadway next season, producers have announced. Pierce will play Willy Loman, and Clarke will portray wife Linda Loman. Clarke won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the London production, and Pierce received a Best Actor nomination. Directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London staging with Marianne Elliott, the Broadway production will also star Hadestown‘s André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben, and Khris Davis (Sweat, Atlanta) as Biff Loman. “Looking...
MOVIES

