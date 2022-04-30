ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the menu, week #18

P&V
P&V
 3 days ago
This week I chose fresh recipes that leave us full of energy after each meal. These recipes can be served from a dinner to a light lunch. I also added a bit more snacks than usual :). MONDAY, summer Panzanella, this salad is perfect to start the week. Mixed...

www.brownsugarandvanilla.com

Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
P&V

Vegan asparagus and mushrooms Pasta

This recipe for vegan asparagus and mushroom pasta is a dreamy one-pan dish. It is a perfect recipe for a weekday or a romantic dinner. In addition to mushrooms and asparagus, this recipe includes pistachios, olives, and tomatoes. About this recipe. The first time this recipe appeared on BrownSugar&Vanilla was...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 10 Most Popular New Recipes of April 2022

Come April, when we’re firmly planted in spring, there are a few things that always happen to me on the food front: I crave all things lemon, I get excited to fire up my grill once again (hello, burgers!), and I fill my meal plan with meals that are a little lighter and brighter, while still leaving room for the occasional pot of soup and pasta (because April showers, and all).
RECIPES
#Vegan#Roasted Vegetables#Dessert#Food Drink#Red Bell Peppers#Romesco
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
WWL-TV

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Caprese Salad Kit

No one knows for sure the exact origins of the caprese salad, but we do know it was created around the 1920s on the Italian island of Capri. One popular legend says the salad was crafted to promote Italian patriotism (via Eat and Walk Italy). According to another tale, the salad was assembled to celebrate Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the "Futurism" art movement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
P&V

10-minute Almond butter noodles

This almond butter noodles recipe is guaranteed to be a show stopper, a crowd-pleaser, and anything else. It is fresh, delicious, easy to make, and perfect for a crazy weekday night or weekend party. About this recipe. This almond butter noodle sauce is super easy to make; you just have...
RECIPES
P&V

vegan Carrot cake with orange glaze

This vegan carrot cake is delicious and very easy to make. This recipe is moist, rich, dairy-free, and topped with a fresh and tangy orange glaze. You can bake it in a bundt pan, loaf pan, or make it a cake. About this recipe. This carrot bundt cake is dairy-free...
RECIPES
The Daily South

What Are Those White Strawberries at the Grocery Store?

Unique fruits are nothing new to Southerners. The pawpaw tree might not be familiar in all parts of the U.S., but it's a favorite in the Southeast states. Arkansas black apples are beloved for their purple-black skin and, eventually, their sweet, spiced flavors. (You just have to wait a while for the fruit to ripen to anything beyond bitter.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Gin Lee

Homemade macaroni and cheese

Today, I am sharing my spin on how I make cheesy elbow macaroni and cheese. This recipe can be made with any type of pasta. I even make the same cheese sauce to go with spaghetti noodles sometimes to change the recipe up. It's delicious either way.
The Kitchn

Juicy Portobello Mushroom Burgers with Pesto

It’s been over a month since I first made these plant-based burgers, and since then I’ve lost count of just how many times I’ve made them (it’s been a lot!). They’re juicy and easy and super satisfying, which is how they’ve won a spot in my dinner rotation.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Homemade Churros

A fun and tasty Mexican treat, these Homemade Churros are quick to put together, are so delicious and make the perfect snack or dessert!. Have you ever had the Churros at Disneyland? Every time I go, I gotta save room for some churros! Who doesn't love a fried treat that is rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture? I know that I do and this recipe is one that we whip up when we are craving our favorite Disneyland treat. They make a great snack or dessert. Once you start making them yourself, you won't be able to stop. Nothing tastes better than a fresh churro! So if you love Churros or have never tried to make them yourself, then you have to make this Homemade Churro recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This May

The greatest thing about cooking and eating in May (at least here in the Northeast) is simply getting outdoors. The weather has warmed up and we’re finally back to cooking on the grill, picnicking, and simple eating as many meals outside as possible. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have foil-packet dinners, pasta salad, and picnic-ready sandwiches back in my meal plan roster. It’s also a month to take advantage of the abundance of peak-season fruits, vegetables, and herbs popping up at the market right now (bring on all the salad recipes!).
RECIPES
P&V

P&V

Houston, TX
141
Followers
265
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Easy and delicious vegan recipes for all the family / Recetas veganas fáciles y deliciosas para toda la familia.

 https://www.piloncilloyvainilla.com/

