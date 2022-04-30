241 South Cherry Street

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An exchange of gunfire outside an apartment complex in the 2000-block of Maywood Street in Greensboro has people living in the area concerned. Witnesses tell FOX8 there was a gathering in the Maywood Apartments parking lot. At some point, a car full of people pulled up. Then, a fight started and […]
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police want to question a man and woman after a glass door was smashed at Golden Corral. Investigators released pictures of the pair on the Henry County Police Facebook page. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. An employee noticed...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department officials said a teen driver is safe after crashing their car into Lake Townsend early Monday morning. 911 calls revealed the teen saw a spider in her car before she went over the bridge on Church Street. The car went into the water, but the teen got out before it sank. She wasn't hurt, officials said.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 has closed two lanes of the freeway, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred on the eastbound side of I-40 at mile marker 224. That mile marker is near exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street in Greensboro. […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Allison Anderson is always smiling when talking about the apartment where she recently moved. The new unit she said is a huge step up from where she and her fiancé have been living for the past year and a half. Anderson tells WFMY News 2...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting investigation led police to close all lanes of a road in Greensboro on Friday night. Officers said that two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard were closed in both directions but were cleared Saturday morning.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crashed into Lake Townsend Monday morning, authorities said. Early Monday morning, the Greensboro Fire Department received reports of a vehicle that had crashed into Lake Townsend at a bridge on Church Street. The driver was able to escape from the vehicle before it sank.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A historic church in Winston-Salem marked its 200th anniversary with a service on Sunday. St. Philips Moravian Church was started in 1822 in Salem with a mostly enslaved African-American Moravian congregation. Hymns of worship music were heard coming from inside the centuries-old church Sunday. “We're the...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person on a moped is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash happened on University Parkway, and no one in the car was injured. The police department tells FOX8 it is too early to say what caused the […]
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Thomasville is revealing its plan for the future of the Kern Street School. The building has been empty for years after two large fires brought the roof and a large part of the structure to the ground. City leaders plan to demolish the Old Kern Street School and […]
The Lexington Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires on Sunday. At approximately 6 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Eastside Drive. When they arrived smoke and fire were visible coming through the front door. All tenants were outside of the building, but two cats, three ferrets and a bearded dragon were rescued from the home.
Comments / 0