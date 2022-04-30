241 South Cherry Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department officials said a teen driver is safe after crashing their car into Lake Townsend early Monday morning. 911 calls revealed the teen saw a spider in her car before she went over the bridge on Church Street. The car went into the water, but the teen got out before it sank. She wasn't hurt, officials said.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO