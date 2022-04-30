ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

241 South Cherry Street

News Argus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBon Ami - Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Bon Ami Floor Plan with floor to...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
Winston-salem, NC
Society
WLTX.com

Teen driver distracted by spider crashes into North Carolina lake

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department officials said a teen driver is safe after crashing their car into Lake Townsend early Monday morning. 911 calls revealed the teen saw a spider in her car before she went over the bridge on Church Street. The car went into the water, but the teen got out before it sank. She wasn't hurt, officials said.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Crash closes 2 lanes on 1-40 near East Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 40 has closed two lanes of the freeway, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred on the eastbound side of I-40 at mile marker 224. That mile marker is near exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street in Greensboro. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bon Ami#Windows#Floor Plan#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
WXII 12

Greensboro police: 2 shot on West Gate City Boulevard

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting investigation led police to close all lanes of a road in Greensboro on Friday night. Officers said that two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard were closed in both directions but were cleared Saturday morning.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Driver crashes into Lake Townsend, vehicle sinks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crashed into Lake Townsend Monday morning, authorities said. Early Monday morning, the Greensboro Fire Department received reports of a vehicle that had crashed into Lake Townsend at a bridge on Church Street. The driver was able to escape from the vehicle before it sank.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Dispatch

Lexington fire department respond to two house fires on Sunday night

The Lexington Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires on Sunday. At approximately 6 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Eastside Drive. When they arrived smoke and fire were visible coming through the front door. All tenants were outside of the building, but two cats, three ferrets and a bearded dragon were rescued from the home.
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy