Hip Hop

Who Is The Rapper Ruth Meets In ‘Ozark’ Season 4?

By Michael Haskoor
In the first episode of the final installment of Jason Bateman ‘s hit Netflix drama, Ozark decided to feature a cameo of a widely popular name in the rap music and activism game. Killer Mike , 1/2 of rap collective Run the Jewels, is a rapper and public figure who has made a name for himself over the years for a number of reasons. And we’re here to tell you why.

As Ruth Langmore ( Julia Garner ) continues on with her vendetta for revenge after her cousin Wyatt was brutally murdered, she happens across Killer Mike at a Chicago restaurant. Ruth is on a mission to kill cartel hothead Javier “Javi” Elizondro for murdering Wyatt.  Her love for rap music the likes of Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan and Nas has always been a great comfort for her. When she meets Killer Mike, he reinforces this concept for her. Here’s what you need to know about the activist, rapper and now TV personality.
Who is the rapper that Ruth meets in Season 4 Episode 8 of Ozark ?
Ruth meets Killer Mike from the popular rap duo Run the Jewels. Killer Mike made his debut in the rap scene after being featured in a few Outkast songs. He then went on to release a number of full-length albums of his own before teaming up with producer El-P. Mike is also known for his activist work advocating against social inequality, police brutality, and systemic racism.
Why was Killer Mike featured in Ozark ?
Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy, who penned the script for the episode, is a self-proclaimed Killer Mike fan. This wasn’t the rapper’s first involvement in the show either as Mike’s music has already appeared in the end credits of a number of episodes.

If you recall, Run The Jewels’ song “Ooh La La” played directly after the gruesome murder of cartel lawyer Helen Pierce at the end of Season 3. Killer Mike has said: “Playing Run The Jewels in the season finale as someone’s brain gets blown out is fucking cinema.”

Upon the announcement of his cameo, Mike told Billboard , “I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it.”
What do Ruth and Killer Mike talk about?
Ruth and Killer Mike talk about Nas’ album Illmatic and in particular, the details he shares while rapping about his time growing up in Queensbridge, New York.

“It always feels to me like he hates it and misses it all at once. I mean, he was only fucking 20,” Langmore says.

“You know, when I listen to that record, there’s projects in Queens where you can kind of see Manhattan,” Mike responds. “I always thought it was so hopeful and fucking cruel at the same time.”

You can check out a clip of their encounter above.

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

